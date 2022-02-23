California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,312 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Crane worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 120.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

