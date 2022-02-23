Calix (NYSE:CALX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Calix by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

