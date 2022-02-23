Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $63.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
CPE stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.84.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
