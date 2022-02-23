Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $63.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.84.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

