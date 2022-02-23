Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.090-$6.390 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

