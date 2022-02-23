Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 12,481 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,898,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 223,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 444,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.