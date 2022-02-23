Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 9,002 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

