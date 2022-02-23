Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. 154,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,025. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

