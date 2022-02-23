Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target to $22.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,277. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $623.35 million, a PE ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

