Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target to $22.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,277. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $623.35 million, a PE ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.