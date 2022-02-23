Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to “Buy”

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
