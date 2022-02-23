Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to “Buy”

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

