Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 264,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 116,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
