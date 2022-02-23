Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.23

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 3595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a PE ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

