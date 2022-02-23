CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.01 and traded as high as C$8.07. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 295,780 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$680.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

