Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.05.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.