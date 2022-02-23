Capstone Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

TSE CS opened at C$5.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.53. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

