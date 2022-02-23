Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 335,370 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – ) by 1,155.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $$53.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,567. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.