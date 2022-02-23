Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $37,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,173. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

