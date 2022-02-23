Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33.29 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – ) by 912.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,729 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 1,512,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.