Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – ) by 3,135.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 240,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

