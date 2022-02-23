Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.45. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

