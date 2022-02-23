Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 140,543 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,543 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $16,998,185,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in UBS Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,096,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,934 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – ).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.