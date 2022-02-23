CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 143.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after buying an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.