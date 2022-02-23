Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day moving average is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.