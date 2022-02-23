Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

