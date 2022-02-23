Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 125,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

