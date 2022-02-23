Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

