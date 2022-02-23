Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.83

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.83 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 32747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Get Catalent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock valued at $438,447,546. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.