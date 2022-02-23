CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -272.7%.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. StockNews.com downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

