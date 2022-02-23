CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $90,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.