Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

