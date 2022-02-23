CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 225,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,452. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

