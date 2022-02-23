CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

CNP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 211,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.