Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,927. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.