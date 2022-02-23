Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

