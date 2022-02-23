Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.
CERS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 58,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $895.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75.
In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
About Cerus (Get Rating)
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
