Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.