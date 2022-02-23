Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,171,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 195,343 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,937,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $163.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

