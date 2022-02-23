Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.