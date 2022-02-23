Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.13% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.30 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86.

