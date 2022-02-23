Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 28,187 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,993,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

