Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 186.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

