Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $196.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.73. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

