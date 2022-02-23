Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.