Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

