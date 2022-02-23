Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.61% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.