Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,645 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 511.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 331,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $333,562,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

