ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $815.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.90 million to $836.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $684.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

