Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $285.64 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $283.42 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.87 and its 200 day moving average is $377.77.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

