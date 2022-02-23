Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,550 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

