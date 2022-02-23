Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $8,677,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $112,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $312.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.20 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

