Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 75,119 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

